Vivian Evone Knowles

Vivian Evone Knowles was born April 19, 1955, to the late Bennie Douglas Knowles and Irene Knowles.

She accepted Christ at an early age. She worshiped at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church and sang in the Mt. Pleasant Community Choir. Later she placed her membership at New Hope Church under the leadership of Elder Richard Carter.

Evone was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in 1973. She attended Maury County Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her license. Evone retired as an LPN with 42 years of service, where she spent 22 years working at the TN State Department of corrections.

She is proceeded in death by her father B.D. Knowles, mother Irene Knowles, brother Edgar Knowles, and sister Pauline Stanfill.

She is survived by a loving son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter; Damien, LaTasha, and ZaKari Knowles. Evone was very close to her sisters and brothers: Hannah (Frank) Holt, Juanita (Winston) Davidson, Paulette Knowles, Richard Knowles, and Milton (Loree) Knowles.

She leaves to cherish her memories Aunt Dora Cooper of Nashville, TN, and one uncle Morele Knowles of Erie, PA. A host of devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her special friends Derric Porter, Jane Whitwell, Nadine James, and Joann Tanner.

Chavers Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Services are as follows: Walkthrough visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Chavers Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00-3:00 pm. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hunter's Cemetery at 12:00 PM.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED



