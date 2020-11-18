1/1
Vivian Renee Martin
Vivian Renee Martin
Mrs. Vivian Renee Martin was born on August 21,1940 in Columbia to the late Willie B. (W.B) Sharp and Evangeloyd Martin. She passed Sunday November 15, 2020 at Magnolia Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Willie Dewitt (Dee Dee) Arms and Charles Edward (Tooley) Sharp. Son-in-law, Elvis Lee Frierson and Grandaughter Kaneasha Donyelle Martin.
She also took care of many children that she didn't birth and she enjoyed feeding others.
Vivian, she enjoyed serving others instead of being served and she did it without complaining.
She survived by her children:Teresa(Elvis) Frierson, James(Devonna) Martin , Don(Pam) Martin, Fredrick Martin all of Columbia and James( Dalie) Martin of Smyrna. Sister Debra Martin and A host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, cousins and other relatives and friend.
Walk through with family present Friday November 20,2020, 4-6pm at Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home.
Graveside Service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Saturday November 21,2020 at 1pm
Eulogist- Pastor Yvonne Ogilvie Gilbreath
*Mask/Face covering is Required also Social distancing will be in practice at both Services!*
Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
