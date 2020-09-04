Walter Clifton "Pete or Nick" Nicholson
Walter Clifton "Pete or Nick" Nicholson, 86, retired Station Agent and Operator Clerk for CSX Railroad and resident of Camellia Drive, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Reverend Jay Hoppus. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to United States Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Avenue, NW Washington DC, 20420. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born December 18, 1933 in Maury County, he was the son of the late William Jackson Nicholson and the late Hattie Mai White Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson served in the United States Air Force for 8 years during the Korean War and Air National Guard from 1973-1992, where he earned the rank of E-8 Senior Master Sergeant. During his career with the Air Force he was deployed to England, Germany, Belgium, and Puerto Rico. He was stationed at March Air Force Base and selected for the Nuclear Deployment Unit. In Whezwaten, Germany, he was one of twelve of the Highway Patrol Units. Mr. Nicholson was one of twenty-three to represent the Air Force in Europe to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of D-Day. For 15 months, he was on Town Patrol in Nashville with the Army MP.
Mr. Nicholson achieved many accomplishments during his time with the Air Force, he was awarded Soldiers Medal-Highest Peace Time Award, Tennessee National Guard-Award of Valor, selected Air National Guard Security Policeman of All National Guards in the United States, Air Force Achievement Award, and Air Force Accommodation Ribbon.
Mr. Nicholson began his railroad career with L&N Railroad in 1959 and retired in 1992. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married October 13, 1996, Bonnie Sue Batts Nicholson of Hermitage; sons, William Glenn Nicholson of Smyrna; Robert Dean Nicholson of Florida; two grandchildren; a nephew and three nieces; and several cousins including three very close cousins, Becky Lynch, Carolyn Arms, and Larry White.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alice Beasley.