Wanda J. Norman Fly
Wanda J. Norman Fly, 75, owner of Wanda's Styling Salon for many years and resident of Columbia, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A private family graveside service will be held at Santa Fe Cemetery with Reverend Mike Dawson officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Santa Fe Cemetery, c/o Mark & Mimi Priest, 3782 Raleigh Beard Road, Santa Fe, TN 38482 or The Well Food Pantry, 5226 Main Street, Suite 5, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born December 9, 1944 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Sydney Norman and the late Eunice Logue Norman. Mrs. Fly invested much of her time caring for her family and others. She found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, growing flowers, and always cooking her delicious meals to share with loved ones. Mrs. Fly had a strong faith and close relationship with the Lord and most recently she was a member of First Family Church.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married January 7, 1961, Jerry Fly of Columbia; children, Jerrie Ann (Ricky) Huckaby of Spring Hill; Don Fly of Sawdust; Tabitha (Richard) Perko of Columbia; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Emerson, Jada Huckaby, Jantzen Fly, Kynzie Fly, Zack Perko, Luke Perko; great grandchildren, Gage Emerson, Fisher Hie, Charley Lampley; sisters, Sara Dale, Faye Woods, and Juanita (Buddy) Freeman; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Norman, Leroy "Blackie" Norman, Billy Norman, Jerry Norman; sisters, Jewell Grooms, Ann Tarpley, Sharon Sain, and Nadine Brogan.
Family will serve as pallbearers.