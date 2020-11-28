1/1
Wendell Cain Hughes
1957 - 2020
Wendell Cain Hughes
Wendell Cain Hughes, 63, truck driver for TMC Trucking Co., died Friday at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Andrew Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Monday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Columbia Academy, 1101 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born August 24, 1957 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of Lillie Ruth Cain Hughes and the late Clarence William Hughes. Mr. Hughes is member of Spring Hill Masonic Lodge No.124 and a former employee of Averit Trucking. He loved mowing and maintaining his yard, and watching NASCAR. Mr. Hughes was a member of Graymere Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Charlene Higdon Hughes who he married September 30, 2002; mother, Ruth Cain Hughes of Columbia; sisters, Gail Brooks of Columbia and Sherrie (Kenneth) McClure of Frankewing; aunt, Thelma Hughes; uncle, Allen (Maudi) Cain; sister-in-law, Vickie (Ronnie) Johnson of Westmoreland; nieces and nephews, Chris (Tiffiny) Sharp, Dana Sharp, Heather (Eric) Shore, Andrea Carpenter, and Justin McClure; great nieces and nephews, Kayla Massey, Bailey Sharp, John Michael Sharp, Monica Garner, Brianna Sharp, Haley Sharp, Barrett Shore, Sean Carpenter, Dylan Carpenter, and Tristin Begley; and eight great great nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will include Jason Scott, Randy Goodwin, Doug Williams, Eric Shore, Justin McClure, Grady Wells, Tony Potts, and Mark Goatz.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
