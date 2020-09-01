1/1
Willard Carl Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Carl Taylor
Mr. Willard Carl Taylor, age 76, husband of Lula Bell Beard Taylor, and a resident of Primm Springs in the Fairview Community, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on February 25, 1944 in Nashville, Willard was the son of the late Carl C. Taylor and the late Bessie Lee Quirk Taylor. He was a graduate of Hume-Fogg Academic High School and married Lula Bell Beard on December 31, 1967. He worked twenty-five years at Precision Tubular in Franklin and later worked at France Manufacturing in Fairview before retiring. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Years ago, Willard enjoyed coaching his sons Little League ball games. He never missed a game of his kids or grandkids. He was dedicated to organizing gospel singings every month at his church. Willard loved dancing and appeared on the Five O'Clock Hop weekly on Channel 4 many years ago. He was a devoted husband, father, and "Granddaddy." Willard was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Lula Bell of nearly fifty-three years, he is survived by his children: David "Bubba" (Patsy) Taylor of Primm Springs, Marty (Priscilla) Taylor of Primm Springs, Chris (Misty) Taylor of Primm Springs; daughter: Lisa Arnold of Fairview; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved