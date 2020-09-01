Willard Carl Taylor
Mr. Willard Carl Taylor, age 76, husband of Lula Bell Beard Taylor, and a resident of Primm Springs in the Fairview Community, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on February 25, 1944 in Nashville, Willard was the son of the late Carl C. Taylor and the late Bessie Lee Quirk Taylor. He was a graduate of Hume-Fogg Academic High School and married Lula Bell Beard on December 31, 1967. He worked twenty-five years at Precision Tubular in Franklin and later worked at France Manufacturing in Fairview before retiring. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Years ago, Willard enjoyed coaching his sons Little League ball games. He never missed a game of his kids or grandkids. He was dedicated to organizing gospel singings every month at his church. Willard loved dancing and appeared on the Five O'Clock Hop weekly on Channel 4 many years ago. He was a devoted husband, father, and "Granddaddy." Willard was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Lula Bell of nearly fifty-three years, he is survived by his children: David "Bubba" (Patsy) Taylor of Primm Springs, Marty (Priscilla) Taylor of Primm Springs, Chris (Misty) Taylor of Primm Springs; daughter: Lisa Arnold of Fairview; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
