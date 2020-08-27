William Antonio Webster

William Antonio Webster, age 58, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A family walk through visitation will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11 am at Polk Memorial Gardens. In the event of inclement weather, the Funeral Service will be held at Roundtree, Napier & Ogilvie Funeral Home of Columbia.

Eulogist Pastor Frances Orr

Interment_ Polk Memorial Gardens

William "Tony" Webster was born on June 14, 1962, in Columbia, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife Carla Pillow Webster; children Kendal (Ashley) Chavers, Kerri Webster, Warnes (Bette) Webster, Madison Webster, and Cienna Webster; Grand Children Masiya, Kenna, Kiyah, Kennzie, Tskyla Chavers, Fredreonna Patton, Justice Asbury, Noah and William Luke Webster; mother Lottie Matthews Abernathy, siblings Patrick (Patricia) Webster, Rodney Webster, Veronica Pillow (Marshall) Hobbs, Sigmund Scott and Yolanda Scott; devoted friends Jeffrey Webster, Minister Christy Armstrong, Clifford (Tiffany) Rogers, Troy Hutchinson, Brad Hoppus, Darryl Watkins andDarnell Yokley. He was preceded in death by loving fathers William Webster and Fulton Abernathy, a devoted friend, Andre Baker and sister-in law Tammy Armstrong. The Canaan Community along with a host of other family members and friends continue to cherish his memories.

Tony loved spending time with his family and friends and sharing his love for the Lord in song. He was a devoted member of Booker Ridge Original Church of God under the leadership of Pastor Frances Orr.

Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



