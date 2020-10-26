William Cary Brewer, Sr.
Columbia - William Cary (Sport) Brewer Sr., age 76 a longtime resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Destiny Church, 614 N. Main St. Columbia, TN, with Pastor Steven Morgan officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born on October 30, 1943 in Lawrenceburg, TN, "Sport" was the son of the late J.P. Brewer and the late Mauvaline Hampton Brewer of Ethridge, TN. "Sport" worked as a barber for 40 years in Columbia starting at Columbia Military Academy. His last shop was located off the square in Columbia, Sport's Barber Shop.
Sport enjoyed time spend with friends and family, and loved seeing folks laughing and having a good time. He never met a stranger, and was ALWAYS, "Glad to see ya".
Survivors include son William Cary (Bear) Brewer Jr., Brad (Heather) Brewer, and daughter Angela (Danny) Wilson of Culleoka; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.