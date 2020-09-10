William Dale "Bubbie" Barnes
Goodlettsville - Dale "Bubbie" Barnes, age 67, husband of Dorris Barnes, and a resident of Goodlettsville, previously of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Joel Nelson officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 4:30-5:30 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on May 19, 1953 in Mt. Pleasant, Dale was the son of the late Clayton Dale Barnes and the late Mary Sue Wright Barnes. He married Dorris Davis on July 30, 1988 and worked thirty-five years for the State of Tennessee before retiring. He was the founding director of Jason Foundation, a teen suicide prevention program. Dale was a member of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville where he was one of the teachers of a Connect Group, a member of the Extreme Team which hosts the Room in the Inn programs for the homeless, and an Elder Class Sunday School Teacher. Some of his hobbies included collecting coins and clocks and reading nonfiction. Dale also enjoyed Masterpiece Theater, photography, and genealogy.
In addition to his wife, Dorris of thirty-two years, Dale is survived by his daughter, Candice (Joel) Nelson of Gallatin; brothers: Ron Barnes of Columbia, Mike (Duane) Barnes of Santa Fe; sisters: Vickie Steward of Santa Fe and Kim Sharpton of Culleoka; brother, Mark (Geraldine) Amis; granddaughter, Anna Hope Nelson; and nephews: Clay Barnes and Will Steward.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother in law, David Sharpton.
Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Cothran, Jeffery Cothran, Randy Emmitt, Bobby Ray Emmitt, Paul Cothran, and Grant Sharpton. Honorary pallbearers will include: Randy Camp, Jack Schaffer, Dr. Allen Sullivan, Mike Barton, Mark Davidson, Joe Doyle, Aaron Elkins, Glen Truelove, Skip Butler, Terry Turner, and Mary Watts.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dale's requests that memorial donations be made in the form of canned goods to the Maury County Harvest Food Pantry: 419 West 9th Street, Columbia, TN 38401.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
