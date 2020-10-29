William Dale Roland
Mt. Pleasant - William Dale Roland, age 68, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away October 28, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 1st at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points and Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Mount Cemetery with him being taken in the Harley Tombstone Hearse. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, October 31st from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
William was born on August 4, 1952 and was the son of the late William Lester Roland and late Mary Dean Wray Roland. William was a mechanic for most of his life and worked for Dixie Diesel for 22 years. He enjoyed going to car shows, riding motorcycles, and going fishing before his illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lois Roland of Mt. Pleasant; and sons: Jason Roland of Mt. Pleasant and James Lovett of Columbia; daughter: Frances Marie (Roger) Aydelott of Columbia; brothers: Danny (Cathy) Roland, Jackie (Gwen) Roland, and Vickie (William) Kelley, all of Columbia; and grandchildren: Brandon Lee Rich, Joshua Lee Rich, Joseph Robert Brittain, Adreanna Marie Brittain, Christopher Lovett, Jessie Guthrie, Katelyn Staggs, Jordon Lovett, and Matthew Lovett; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Bobby Roland, Nickie Dean Roland, and Mary Edena Roland.
Pallbearers will be Terry Roland, Timmy Roland, Brandon Rich, Michael Roland, Matt Lee, Joseph Brittain. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Brooks, Jordan Lovett, Matthew Lovett, and Dixie Diesel.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Naddy and the staff at Compassus Hospice.
