William H. Gibson
William H. Gibson, age 56, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer.
"Will" as he was better known, was born July 11, 1964, in Columbia, TN to the late Howard Lee "H.L." Gibson and Mary Cothran Gibson.
Will was the kind of person that tried to make the most from every moment in life. Maybe the nature of his work gave him the perspective of how fleeting life can be; he worked hard for over 30 years ranging from Paramedic, Supervisor, to Assistant Chief. Will was not only passionate about his work and EMS, but he loved photography and history, particularly the Civil War era. We should all learn to carry Will's outlook on life, he is loved and will be dearly missed.
Will was an advocate for his EMS family and he helped to found a support group for the betterment of mental health for healthcare professionals.
Will is survived by his sons: Caleb (Tatum Hardin) Gibson and Logan (Holland Martin) Gibson; mother: Mary Cothran "Betty" Gibson; brother: Jeffrey (Sandra) Gibson. Special niece and nephew, Sarah (Chris) Bennett. Will is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Milo the cat and Estes the grand-puppy also survive him.
The family will visit with friends Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12:00 pm till the time of the service also at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00 pm with Lyndall Propst officiating along with Chris Norwood.
Will and his family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Messenger, the staff at the Cancer Center, Caris Hospice, and all First Responders.
Condolences and memories can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com