1/1
William Sparky Foster Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Sparky Foster, Sr.
Hollow Rock - William Sparky Foster, Sr., 83, resident of Hollow Rock, Tennessee, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at NHC Springfield.
A graveside service was conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Brother André Dugger officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 23, 1936 in Maury County, he was the son of the late James Lewis Tidwell and the late Josephine "Joe" Gertrude Foster Vickers. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture and Soil Science from the University of Tennessee. Mr. Foster retired after 39 years of working as the Davidson County Farm Bureau Agency Manager. He was a member of Tennessee River Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, William "Bill" Sparky (Marcia) Foster, Jr.; daughters, LeAnne (Kevin) Hale and Lindy (Joe) Gill; grandchildren, Allen (Katherine) Foster, Emilie Hale (Whitfield, Jr.) Hamilton, Anna Grace Hale, Ethan Foster, McClure Gill, and Jane Claire Gill; and the mother of his children, Celia Thompson Foster.
Active pallbearers included Mr. Foster's family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Tennessee River Baptist Church, 1210 Highway 70 W, Camden, Tennessee 38320.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved