William Sparky Foster, Sr.
Hollow Rock - William Sparky Foster, Sr., 83, resident of Hollow Rock, Tennessee, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at NHC Springfield.
A graveside service was conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Brother André Dugger officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 23, 1936 in Maury County, he was the son of the late James Lewis Tidwell and the late Josephine "Joe" Gertrude Foster Vickers. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture and Soil Science from the University of Tennessee. Mr. Foster retired after 39 years of working as the Davidson County Farm Bureau Agency Manager. He was a member of Tennessee River Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, William "Bill" Sparky (Marcia) Foster, Jr.; daughters, LeAnne (Kevin) Hale and Lindy (Joe) Gill; grandchildren, Allen (Katherine) Foster, Emilie Hale (Whitfield, Jr.) Hamilton, Anna Grace Hale, Ethan Foster, McClure Gill, and Jane Claire Gill; and the mother of his children, Celia Thompson Foster.
Active pallbearers included Mr. Foster's family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Tennessee River Baptist Church, 1210 Highway 70 W, Camden, Tennessee 38320.