William Terry Webb
William Terry Webb passed away June 17, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. Terry was born July 17, 1943 in Lawrenceburg, TN to William Thomas (Bud) and Mary Webb, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1963, received his B.S. Degree in 1965 and his M. Ed. Degree in 1966, both from M.T.S.U. After teaching in Nashville at Stratford High School for 30 years, he taught at Centennial High School in Franklin until his retirement in 2004. Upon his retirement he spent many happy years on the golf course at his condo in Fort Myers as well as traveling with family and friends. His most favorite place was Sanibel Island, FL where the entire family has vacationed for over 30 years.
Terry married Sharon Shouse of Spring Hill, TN on June 20, 1970 and he passed just three days shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, sons Trent (Claire) and Trael (Elizabeth) and five cherished grandchildren: Tyler, Avery, Tennysen, Clement, and Savannah Webb and special great-niece, LeEllen Lane.
He was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church for over 40 years and the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service was postponed until September 26 th and will also be live-streamed at 10am (https://youtu.be/2b-hjVsJCMA
). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Joyful Noise Foundation at BUMC or the TN Golf Foundation.