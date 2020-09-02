1/1
Wilma Jean (Turner) Stanley
Wilma Jean Turner Stanley
Raleigh, NC - Wilma Jean Turner Stanley passed away on August 23, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Although Wilma had several health challenges in recent years and survived COVID in June she passed peacefully at home in her sleep. She was 80 years old. Wilma was born February 5th, 1940 in Nashville, TN. Wilma grew up in Columbia, TN where she met her future husband William (Bill) Stanley on a blind date at the movies with friends. They married in 1957 and shortly thereafter relocated to Huntsville, Alabama. While in Huntsville, Wilma was an active member of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church and a member of the choir. Wilma had a lovely signing voice, often times having solo parts during services.
Eventually IBM moved Bill and Wilma to Raleigh, NC in 1977. She worked for the Outpatient Insurance department at Rex Hospital before retiring. In her free time she loved to read, watch movies, play board games and complete crossword puzzles. Wilma enjoyed traveling in the US and Europe. She loved spending time with the family camping and going to the beach.. Everyone relished her amazing southern cooking.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William (Bill) Ward Stanley; children William Wright Stanley of Raleigh, NC, Lisa Joan Harhan and her husband Patrick of Oak Hill, VA, granddaughter Rachel Anne Harhan of Atlanta, GA; sister Deanna Smith and husband Jackie of Lillian, AL; her sisters and brothers in-law June and Phillip Page of Columbia, TN, Edith and Ricky Sanders of Columbia, TN and a host of nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Bethany Anne Stanley in 2014 and her parents Elizabeth and William Howard Turner.
A Funeral Service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Kane officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
The family suggests donations may be made in Wilma's memory to NAMI Wake County, NC at https://nami-wake.org/get-involved/donate/ or mailed to NAMI Wake County, PO Box 12562, Raleigh, NC 27605.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
