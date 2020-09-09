1/1
Columbia - Zachary Allen Crabtree, age 28, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Crutcher Cemetery in Williamson County. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on March 26, 1991 in Columbia, Zach was the son of Samuel Clint Crabtree and the late Donna Kay Crabtree. He attended Fred J. Page High School in Franklin and most recently worked in the construction business. He was an excellent cook who loved hunting and fishing. Affectionately known as "Hush Puppy," Zach enjoyed hanging out with his friends from school.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Clint & Vera Crabtree; daughter, Caroline Victoria Crabtree; grandparents: Martha Hazelwood and Becky & Howard Hight; brothers: Brad Beard, Chad Beard, Jordan Crabtree; sister, Rebecca Crabtree; and step siblings: Karen Bailey, Kelley Spencer and Chris Lovett.
Pallbearers will be: Jackie Hazelwood, Brad Beard, Chad Beard, Jordan Crabtree, Tyler Crafton, Timothy Bruce, Stephen Gill, and Will Hazelwood.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
