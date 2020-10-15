1/1
Zachary "Zak" Lunn
1981 - 2020
Santa Fe - Zachary "Zak" Thomas Lunn, age 39, resident of Santa Fe, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 4-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on July 31, 1981 in Columbia, Zak was the son of Danny Thomas Lunn and the late Judy Martinez. He attended Santa Fe High School and most recently did carpentry work. A jack of all trades, he was good at laying tile and cutting trees. Zak enjoyed fishing and water sports. He is remembered as a fun, loving and adventurous person who had an infectious smile. Zak will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents: Danny and Bonnie Lunn of Santa Fe; siblings: Destiny (Brandon) Jones of Santa Fe, Tyler (Shelby) Lunn of Santa Fe, Brandon (Julie) Dodson of Santa Fe, Josh (Savannah) Thomason of Culleoka, Amber (Kelvin) Davis of Carthage, and Jessi Nicolette Snoddy of Lebanon; maternal grandmother: Ruby Daniels of Carthage; grandmother: Betty Shouse of Santa Fe; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Lunn; paternal grandparents: Hugh and Sarah Lunn.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
