Ann Senkarik Simpson passed away unexpectedly at home in Stonyford, CA, on May 1, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Ann was born in Phillips, WI, on May 20, 1923, one of five children born to Mattus and Jennie Senkarik, immigrants from Czechoslovakia.
Ann married Lyle Simpson and enjoyed 56 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. They settled into Colusa County where they raised their family. Lyle was a Federal trapper and Ann was a homemaker caring for their three little ones, Gary, Calvin and Nina.
Ann enjoyed everything creative and was quite the crafter. She was also a very good taxidermist. Her family said she was a great cook and enjoyed painting. She created dolls that were papoosed and often hand carved.
Her parents, Mattus and Jennie; husband, Lyle; one child, Gary Simpson; and her siblings, Mary, Matt and Joe Senkarik, predeceased Ann.
A long beautiful life resulted in her two surviving children, Calvin (Pam) Simpson who had the honor of living right next door to his mother for many years and Nina (Steve) Wiresma of Junction City, OR. She is also survived by her sister, Jennie Cento of Sunland CA. Ann also leaves a legacy of ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private due to Covid 19, but memorial contributions in Ann's name are perfect to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on May 13, 2020.