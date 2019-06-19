

Anna Dolores Rumi Martin was born on September 4, 1932 in El Pilar, Spain to Juan and Antonia Rumi. She passed from a brief illness on June 9, 2019 in Woodland with family by her side.



Anna immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. She attended Pierce High School in Arbuckle where she began to learn the English language and make friends. She recounted stories of the kindness the other students showed her as a newcomer.



She married her lifelong friend and love, Joe Martin, in January of 1951. They worked together in farming and raising their five children in Winters and Arbuckle and retired in Woodland. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Joe passed in 2005.



Anna was a member of St. Anthony's Church, Winters, Holy Cross Church, Arbuckle, and Holy Rosary Church in Woodland. She was also a member of Club Iberico de España. In small and large ways, she modeled what it was like to be faithful, more than using words to do so. She cared for her children, friends, and people with whom she and Joe did business, through opening her home and sharing her time, attention, and wonderfully prepared meals and goodies. When her children were grown, she created memories with them, grandchildren, and great grandchildren by preparing their favorite dishes either to enjoy in her home, or to deliver to them. Her love language was nurturing. The way she rocked babies to sleep, holding them close, or comforted a skinned knee, or visited friends and family with a plate of cookies in-hand, was how she "said" I love you.



Anna will be lovingly remembered by sons Frank (Janet) Martin and John (Marta) Martin, both of Arbuckle, daughters Anita (Mark) Warmack of Sacramento, Alaina (Mel) Stahlman of Shell Beach, and Lisa (Jeff) Wilbur of Tulare. Anna will be greatly missed by grandchildren Mary (David) Schertzer, Susie (Scott) Lytal, John (Madison) Martin, Daniel (Catrina), Joseph (Jescalyn), and Marisa Vazquez, Sarah (Garrett) Charter, Callie (Michael) Barber, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Grace Wilbur as well as 18 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on Anna's behalf to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Ste. 327, Aurora, IL 60504, Woodland Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1321 Cottonwood St., Woodland, CA 95695, or Yolo Hospice Inc., 1909 Galileo Ct., Davis, CA 95618.



Funeral services are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service, Colusa, CA.