Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Bun Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bun Su "Sue" Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bun Su "Sue" Young Obituary

Sunrise: 9/25/1938
Sundown: 01/13/2020

Bun Su Young, known as Sue by all who knew her, was the middle child of seven children. Sue had a beautiful sense of style, she loved to shop. Mom was also the best hair stylist, she was amazing with a blow dryer and a brush.

Mom had a personality that drew people to her. People were drawn to her spirit, her smile and her warmth. Sue married Murphy Young on September 25, 1961. They were still married at the time of her passing. Besides family, Sue loved to play bingo and the slots. She would play whenever she had a chance.

Sue leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Murphy Young; her son, Murphy Jr.; her daughter, Thresa Davis; her grandchildren, Michel'le Davis, Krystal Davis, Tamiko Davis Jones, Patrice Davis, and William Davis; her great-grandchildren, Thresa and Tristan Jones. She also leaves behind her 3 younger siblings and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620 on January 22, 2020, at 10:30. am.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -