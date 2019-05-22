Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Raymond Jacobs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Raymond Jacobs Obituary

Edward Raymond Jacobs, 70, a Vietnam Veteran of Colusa, passed away May 11, 2019 at his home. He loved the community he lived in for the past 35 years. He spent his life spreading his time between his passions of hunting, fishing, carpentry, and of course sharing his numerous stories to anyone who'd lend an ear. His biggest accomplishment in life is the family he built and left behind.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Esmeralda; his children, Thomas Edward (Katie) Alling, Edward Raymond (Melanie) Jacobs, Jr., Crystal Heidrick and Katie Lee Jacobs. His grandchildren Dylan, Nicholas, Thomas, David, Daniel Heidrick, Lindsey Alling and Edward Raymond Jacobs III. Including numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own. His siblings Katherine Anne Mellander, Timothy Marion Jacobs and John Austin Jacobs. He is now with his beautiful mother Teresa Cecilia Jacobs and the two men who raised him, Wayne Harold Jacobs and Marion Theodore Jacobs.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.