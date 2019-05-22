

Edward Raymond Jacobs, 70, a Vietnam Veteran of Colusa, passed away May 11, 2019 at his home. He loved the community he lived in for the past 35 years. He spent his life spreading his time between his passions of hunting, fishing, carpentry, and of course sharing his numerous stories to anyone who'd lend an ear. His biggest accomplishment in life is the family he built and left behind.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Esmeralda; his children, Thomas Edward (Katie) Alling, Edward Raymond (Melanie) Jacobs, Jr., Crystal Heidrick and Katie Lee Jacobs. His grandchildren Dylan, Nicholas, Thomas, David, Daniel Heidrick, Lindsey Alling and Edward Raymond Jacobs III. Including numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own. His siblings Katherine Anne Mellander, Timothy Marion Jacobs and John Austin Jacobs. He is now with his beautiful mother Teresa Cecilia Jacobs and the two men who raised him, Wayne Harold Jacobs and Marion Theodore Jacobs.