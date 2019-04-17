

Harold Grant Swearingen, age 90, of Balch Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019. Harold was born September 2, 1928 in Morris, Minnesota to parents Oscar and Anna Swearingen.



Harold joined the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic at Travis Air Force base and was later transferred to Mare Island Naval Shipyard until his retirement.



He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Swearingen for over 50 years, until her passing in 2007. Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting his five boys.



Harold is survived by his sons: Michael Swearingen, Harold K. Swearingen, Raymond "Matt" Swearingen, and James "Jimmy" Swearingen. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Swearingen; and son Ronald Swearingen.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Anderson Clayton Gonzalez Funeral Home from 4-8 pm. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery at 11:00 am.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Clayton Gonzalez Funeral Home, (972) 285-5489. Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019