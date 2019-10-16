Home

McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
4th and Oak
Colusa, CA
View Map
Hedwig Adeline LaGrande


1934 - 2019
Hedwig Adeline LaGrande Obituary

March 7, 1934 – September 30, 2019

Hedy LaGrande passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 after a short illness. She was born to Joseph and Theresa Tauscher in Delevan on March 7, 1934. She was a lifelong resident of Colusa County. After graduating from Maxwell High School, she attended Chico State to pursue a nursing degree. She left college to work in a dental practice in Williams before her marriage to Victor La Grande in 1956. Her life's work was keeping a loving and caring home for her family and supporting her children and grandchildren by attending their sporting events.

Hedy was an avid gardener and bridge player who enjoyed the outdoors and traveling with friends and family across the U.S. and abroad. She was a member of Williams Catholic Church, the Williams Cemetery Board, the Glenn Colusa Cattlewomen, the California CattleWomen's Association and the Children's Home Society in Colusa.

Hedy was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, daughter Theresa Ann, grandson Taylor, sisters Theresa O'Connor and Olga LaGrande, and brothers Joseph and Hans Tauscher.

She will be deeply missed by her children: Jayne (Gordon Tomlinson) LaGrande of Rancho Murieta, Sidney (Paige) LaGrande of Sites, Brent (Maryann) LaGrande of Colusa and Leo LaGrande of Williams. Hedy is also survived by six grandchildren: Logan, Katrina, Lauren, Laine, Maureen and Theresa as well as great-grandson Landyn and a second great-grandson yet to be born. She is also survived by her sister Katherine Enos of Grass Valley along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be October 25, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. rosary at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 Fifth Street, Colusa, CA. A Catholic mass will be celebrated on October 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4th and Oak, Colusa, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center Research Innovation Fund, 4860 Y Street, Suite 3900, Sacramento, CA 95817 or the Maryjane Rees Language Speech and Hearing Center, California State University, Sacramento, 6000 J Street, MS6071, Sacramento, CA 95826. Donations may also be made online thru each organization's website.

Services in care of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
