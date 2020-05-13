Helen Ehrke was born September 17, 1918, in San Francisco, California, to George and Helen Marheska, Russian immigrants who were of Polish heritage. Her adopted parents were James Allen and Theodosia Allen.
She passed away peacefully at St. John's Stollwood on May 4, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. Helen has been a Colusa County resident for 101 years living in the town of College City. She attended the local schools and graduated from Pierce High School.
She married August Christian (Curley) Ehrke October 23, 1937. They had two sons, Allen August Ehrke and Carroll Christian Ehrke. Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, visiting with friends and most of all her family.
She is survived by her son, Allen A. Ehrke and daughters-in-law, Bonnie Ehrke and Marge Ehrke; five grandchildren, Valerie Ehrke, Melissa Ehrke Doherty (Sean), David Ehrke (Jody), Martin Ehrke and Nathan Ehrke; six great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Ehrke, Hannah Doherty, Gus Doherty, Mary Doherty, Emily Ehrke and Jack Ehrke.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Theodosia Allen; husband, August Christian Ehrke; and son, Carrol Christian Ehrke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family. Contributions may be made in memory of Helen to a charity of your choice.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on May 13, 2020.