Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Manville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Manville


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Manville Obituary

Helen Manville passed away November 27, 2019 in Woodland, CA. Helen was born to Luther and Maude Taylor in Murray County, Georgia on October 1, 1926. She was educated in the Murray County schools and moved to Woodland, CA in 1960, working as a bookkeeper for Payless Drugs. Helen married Ray Manville and moved to Colusa in 1989 where she worked as a bookkeeper for the Holiday Market for a time and enjoyed simple things in life such as, cooking, word puzzles, sewing and family.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Ray along with her parents and two children, Steve Hawkins and Ginger Landon.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Elaine Cook and Carol Cecere; step-children, Bill Manville and Donna Mahoney; grandchildren, Tracey Sinclair and Axis Jimenez and great-grandchildren, Ashley Sinclair, Bradley Clark and Olivia Jiminez.

A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA with burial to follow at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Road, Colusa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the . Arrangements by McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNary-Moore Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -