Helen Manville passed away November 27, 2019 in Woodland, CA. Helen was born to Luther and Maude Taylor in Murray County, Georgia on October 1, 1926. She was educated in the Murray County schools and moved to Woodland, CA in 1960, working as a bookkeeper for Payless Drugs. Helen married Ray Manville and moved to Colusa in 1989 where she worked as a bookkeeper for the Holiday Market for a time and enjoyed simple things in life such as, cooking, word puzzles, sewing and family.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Ray along with her parents and two children, Steve Hawkins and Ginger Landon.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Elaine Cook and Carol Cecere; step-children, Bill Manville and Donna Mahoney; grandchildren, Tracey Sinclair and Axis Jimenez and great-grandchildren, Ashley Sinclair, Bradley Clark and Olivia Jiminez.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA with burial to follow at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Road, Colusa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the . Arrangements by McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019