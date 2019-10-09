|
|
Isabel Nunez Hurtado passed away peacefully at her home in Williams, California on October 5, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family. The youngest of three children, Isabel was born on July 9, 1934 in Yuma, Arizona to Santiago and Juana Nunez.
Isabel will be remembered for her love of cooking, her beautiful crocheting, and especially her love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Isabel especially enjoyed her time working with the Grandparents program at Williams Elementary School. It always brought her great joy when a former student would recognize her in public, smile and run up to their "grandma" and give her big hugs.
Isabel is survived by her children John Hurtado of Aurora, Colorado, Jimmy Hurtado of Sonora, California, Theresa Coon (Scott) of Colusa, California, and Toni Stylos (Kosta) of Waikoloa, Hawaii. Also survived by her grandchildren Cristina Hinton (Adam), Jenyfer Kao (Naun), Jeremy Hurtado (Shannon), Christopher Hurtado (Andrea), Gabrielle Coon, William Ortega (James), and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Isabel was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Frank, sister Manuela, and her son Jamie.
Special gratitude to Isabel's care providers, especially Luis and Rebecca Leon, for their loving care to Isabel that enabled her to stay in her home which was a great source of comfort to her. The family also wishes to thank the Williams Fire Department for their always prompt and considerate assistance to Isabel and requests donations be made in her memory to the Williams Volunteer Fire Department.
A rosary will be held Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 Fifth Street, Colusa, CA. with a Celebration of Life immediately following.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore FD 410.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019