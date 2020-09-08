

Mrs. Lehman, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home at Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive in Weddington, NC one hour prior to her service. Once all the COVID fears are behind us, a Memorial Service and "Celebration of Janet" Reception will be held at Southminster.



Janet was born November 15, 1925, the middle child of three in Springfield, OH. Her Irish immigrant father, the late Dr. John G. Frayne was a Professor of Physics at Antioch College and her late mother, Gladys Louise Frayne was an elementary school teacher.



When Janet was just six years old her family moved to Pasadena, CA, where she went on to attend Pasadena College. She was President of the Women Students, Chair of the Campus Red Cross and a Rose Bowl Princess. Later, she enrolled at the University of California at Berkley where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and was also named Queen of the Marine Sweetheart Ball.



While at Berkeley she excelled not only in her studies and sports, but she also met her future husband, Corporal Donald Lehman, who was attending the University under the USMC V-12 Program whose goal was to educate future leaders in the Armed Services. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and two months later married Don, who was her beloved husband for 60 years.



All her life Janet enjoyed music, dance, tennis, badminton, walking and water sports. She practiced a life filled with as much exercise as possible, and never missed an opportunity to gain new knowledge, particularly in the healthcare field, where she aspired to become an Occupational Therapist.



With all of her accomplishments, it was clear that Janet's biggest love was for her family. She became quite an accomplished seamstress, making a gown for Miss California as well as many outfits for herself, family and friends. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, gardening and canning her home grown vegetables.



Janet was also a very lucky lady. She won the Price is Right Home Showcase one year, and seemed to win every drawing she entered. It got to the point where her friends and relatives would buy the entry but let her enter on their behalf. Her luck was phenomenal! But, above all else she was a loving and devoted wife and mother who leaves behind many cherished memories.



Her family wishes to thank all of the wonderful caregivers and medical professionals who provided such loving care over the last year including employees of Embrace Care, Dr. Lorri Ayers of Perspective Health and Wellness and Health Care Advocate Elizabeth Pruett, RN of Careweavers.



She is survived by her daughter, Alice Lehman of Charlotte, NC and Naples, FL; nephew, John C. Lehman (Karen) of Battle Ground, WA, their children and grandchildren; as well as many life long friends and family members across the country.



Mrs. Lehman, in addition to her parents, was predeceased by her husband, General Donald Edward Lehman in 2006; by her daughter, Janet Lehman Murray (Jim) in 2003; and Alice's husband, Frank J. Murphy, Jr. in 2013.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Lineberger Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, the Southminster Foundation, or for West Coast residents Trinity Anglican Church of Marysville, CA.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.

