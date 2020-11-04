1/1
Karen (Hill) Miller
1941 - 2020
Karen Hill Miller went to be with our Father in Heaven on August 11th, 2020, on her 57th Wedding Anniversary.

Born on July 28th, 1941 to Jack and Edith Hill in Woodland, California, Karen was raised in Arbuckle, California. Karen went on to graduate from University of California, Davis with a Degree in Home Economics. She then promptly married her high school sweetheart, Jacob Frances Miller on August 11th, 1963.

Karen and Jacob Frances Miller produced 3 children, Edith Miller Potter, Jacob Frances Miller III and Michelle Miller Mooney. Karen and Jacob Frances were also blessed with 10 grandkids and 30 great-grandkids.

Karen lived with her family in Arbuckle, Chico and Red Bluff, California. Karen and Jacob Frances then retired to Crescent City, California.

Karen (along with Jacob) was very active in Eastern Star and other Masonic activities including Rainbow for Girls. Karen has always been active and a willing volunteer in church activities, wherever she lived. At times playing piano for services. She said this was her way of "Glorifying her Lord".

Karen's wishes were that "We need to love one another".

Services are pending. For Information please call 707-364-6529.

In lieu of flowers, per Karen's wishes, please make donations to Shriner's Hospitals for Children as this is personally dear to her heart.

Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
