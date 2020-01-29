Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Colusa
720 Ware Avenue
Louis W. "Louie" Lindwedel


1937 - 2019
Louis W. "Louie" Lindwedel Obituary

Louis (Louie) W. Lindwedel, 82, of Colusa, CA, passed away December 17, 2019. Born August 28, 1937 in Chester, IL to Harry H. and Emma K. (Gerlach) Lindwedel.

The 5th of 10 children, oldest of 3 sons, Louie is survived by Lillian, his wife of 50 years; brother Don (Valerie) Lindwedel of Rancho Cucamonga and sister Maxine Mosely of Nevada City.

He served in the Army and National Guard. Louie worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Colusa for 35 years. Louie was known for being friendly and kind. He greeted everyone he met and asked "How are you doing? And wished them a Good Day".
~
A Memorial service will we held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Colusa, 720 Ware Avenue.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
