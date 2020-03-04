|
Marion Ann Dirks of Maxwell, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Enloe Hospital in Chico. Marion was born on August 11, 1926 to Fred and Irene Lacroix of Willows, CA. She grew up on her family ranch outside of Willows with her five brothers and two sisters. She attended the Liberty School in Norman and High School in Willows. On April 12, 1947, she married William (Bill) Dirks. They made their home on a ranch out of Maxwell where she lived for 73 years.
Marion enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed trips with her husband Bill to the Hill Ranch to check on their cattle. Marion was a lifelong member of the Glenn-Colusa Cattle Women's Association. She was a longtime member of the Maxwell Stitch and Chatter and a 4-H and key leader for many years. Marion was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality of Maxwell
Her husband, William, her parents, brothers Fred Jr, Frank and Eddie Lacroix, and a sister Martha Ferrier, preceded her in death.
She will be deeply missed by her son William (Dora) Dirks, daughters Donna (Jack) Barrett, and Denise (Allen) Wells, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister Angie Dirks and brothers Dick Lacroix and Raymond Lacroix.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:00 - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 P.M. at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Maxwell Catholic Church, 45 Elm Street, Maxwell, CA with burial following at the Maxwell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Sacred Heart Sodality, PO Box 714, Maxwell, CA 95955 or to the .
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020