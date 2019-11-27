|
February 21, 1921 - November 17, 2019
With her family surrounding her, Mary Powers-Gordon passed away on November 17, 2019, in Woodland, California.
Mary was born in Stockton, California, on February 21, 1921, and was the oldest of five children. Her parents, Charles William Powers and Lila Julia Perry Powers came to California from Vermont in 1920 and were descendants of the McGinnis family, early settlers in Escalon, a farming community nine miles north of Modesto and in the Westside of the Central California Valley.
Her parents were well known in their community as active members of the American Legion, both serving terms as Commander and as Auxiliary President. Her brothers were first to deliver the Stockton Record to Escalon and all four continued to deliver the paper for 19 years.
Mary graduated from Escalon High School in 1938 and took an interest in the student operettas and plays, as well as sports and student government. Mary was a legacy member of Camp Fire Girls in Escalon and as a youth, an active member of the Escalon Presbyterian Church. Mary was a Youth Leader for the Los Angeles Council of Camp Fire Girls for seven years.
She was well known in the Escalon Community for her lifelong love of music and dance and played piano and taught tap dance to countless children. In adulthood, Mary was a founding member of the Escalon Museum and member of the Escalon Historical Society.
Mary married John M. Olive (Modesto) and to them was born one daughter, Judy Marie Olive. They resided in Modesto, Crows Landing, Woodland Hills, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, California communities.
She later married Jewell Milton Gordon of Willows, California, and celebrated 42 years of marriage before Milt passed away in 2013.
Mary was employed by Bank of America for over 25 years and retired from the Willows branch of the Bank of America. Following retirement she did part time work for the offices of Treasurer, Assessor, Auditor and County Clerk in Willows.
Mary was a past president of Native Daughters of the Golden West, Berryessa Parlor, No. 192; past president of the hospital Volunteer Service-Glenn County Hospital, Willows; past president of the Elks Ladies, Willows, Lodge No. 1786, Volunteer- , Glenn County Unit. Mary was a member of the Willows Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed embroidering, and scrapbooking. She loved to dance, especially with her husband, Milt, and enjoyed attending theater productions and musical concerts. She was always young at heart with a lively spirit, and enjoyed walking in her neighborhood well into her 80's.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; husband Jewell Milton Gordon; and brothers, Walter William (Lynn), Charles Darwin (Dorothy), Gerald Francis and Larry Lyle Powers.
Celebrating her enduring love is her children, Judy Olive-Quattrin (Gary) Granite Bay, CA, David Duckart (Vivianne Parker) San Ramon, and Doug Duckart (Charlene) Yreka, CA; adoring granddaughters, Michele Powell (Chris) Roseville, CA, Andrea Schwarze (Chris) Granite Bay, CA, Allison Jaklin (David) El Dorado Hills, CA, and Heather Zanotto (Zeke) Yreka, CA; and precious great-grandchildren, Derek, Savannah and Julia Schwarze, Kennedy Swift, Carson and Christian Powell, Olivia and Anthony Jaklin, Payton and Stella Zanotto; beloved sisters-in-law, Delores Powers of Modesto, Pat Powers of Riverside, Phyllis Gordon-Elkins of Truckee; and loving nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to St. John's Retirement Center-Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, Woodland, CA, staff, Dr. Jeffrey Yee and Dr. Jaime Green, for their loving and outstanding care.
A Chapel service, officiated by Pastor Huffman at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin Street, Escalon, CA, followed by interment at Burwood Cemetery and immediately following with a reception at the Escalon Museum, 1630 Main Street, Escalon, CA 95320 will all be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that remembrances be made to the Escalon Historical Association, 1630 Main Street, Escalon, CA, 95320 or to the Willows Elks Club, P.O. Box 646, Willows, CA 95988.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019