Patrick Marion Penning 84 of Gridley, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Gridley. Patrick was born on July 17, 1935, in Willows, CA. He farmed his whole adult life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Muriel Penning; his sister, Susan Doering; and his brother, Milton Penning.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Penning of Gridley; three sons, Greg (Lisa) Penning of Novato, CA, Joe (Mary) Penning of Sebastopol, CA, and Cash (Sue) Dunlap of Gridley; two daughters, Lynn (Ross) Pippitt of Biggs, CA, and Julie (Terry) Farnham of Rumsey, CA; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Food Closet, P.O. Box 668, Gridley, CA 95948, and to the Gridley FFA and 4-H scholarships.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 12:30 at the Gridley Moose Lodge for Patrick. Private services were held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020