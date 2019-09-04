|
Salvador Martinez Tirado passed away in Chico, CA, on August 27, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Paracuaro, Guanajuato Mexico on June 23, 1925, Salvador was a longtime resident of Colusa County.
Salvador spent most of his working life as a farm laborer and still wanted to get up and go to work every day after his retirement at the age of 70. The farm was still in him, so he spent his time with the animals at his home farm and his large, loving family. He was also an avid reader and loved tele-novella.
Salvador is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers and sisters; Arturo Tirado, Romulo Tirado, Carlotta Mendieta, Ma Jesus Tirado de Ruiz, Dolores Tirado de Ruiz, Maria Tirado de Solis and his beloved wife of 63 years, Maria Carmen, whom he married on April 1, 1952.
Salvador will be deeply missed by his children; Roberto (Yolanda) Tirado, Rosalia Tirado both of Colusa, Raquel Tirado and Reyna (Manuel) Ramirez both of Williams. He also leaves a lasting legacy of 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street, Colusa. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 345 Oak Street, Colusa, with burial following at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Avenue, Colusa, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019