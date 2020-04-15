Home

Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Sandra A. Sanchez Obituary

Sandra "Sandy" Ann Sanchez entered life eternal at age 83, on April 3, 2020.

Sandra was born in Colusa, CA, raised a family in San Jose, CA, and later lived in Aptos, CA, and Fair Oaks, CA. She was a graduate of Colusa High School (1953), San Francisco College of Women (1958) and did further work in Special Education in Deaf and Hard of Hearing from San Francisco State.

In addition to raising three boys all a year apart, she worked for Congressman Norman Mineta as a campaign coordinator for several years. She is a past active member of Saint Christopher's School and Church (San Jose), Resurrection Catholic Church (Aptos), Divine Savior Catholic Church (Orangevale) and the Renaissance Society at Sacramento State.

She enjoyed traveling where she explored Mexico, Europe, China and Russia. Sandra was a wonderful wife and mother, who always enjoyed her cousins and long-time friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Addison and Rose Jacobson of Colusa, CA. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Guy Sanchez; sons, Paul Sanchez, Charles Sanchez, and David Sanchez; and brother, Jon Jacobson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date after the Corona virus pandemic subsides. Price Funeral Chapel, (916) 725-2109, directors.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
