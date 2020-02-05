|
|
Seth Christopher Collup, 40, of Fresno, passed away on December 10th, 2019, after a long illness.
Born on October 19th, 1979, he was a 1998 graduate of Colusa High School and a 2003 graduate of CSU Fresno. He was a lifelong contributor to California's agriculture economy. As an FFA member in high school, he raised animals and served as a chapter officer. He went on to complete a B.S. in Ag Business and held a successful career in the poultry industry. While he was in college, he began an internship at Foster Farms which blossomed into a full-time position. He remained a faithful employee for the rest of his life.
Seth will be remembered by his heart and the charity he displayed to others. He loved to cook, travel, hunt, fish, and golf. He was a huge fan of NorCal sports, especially Raider and Bulldog football. His golf "career" was hampered by the world's worst slice, but never diminished his love of the game.
Our legacy is defined by way we affect those around us, and Seth made those around him feel important by demonstrating empathy and concern for their well-being. He would routinely share his good fortune with others by opening his home to both friends and strangers and giving unexpected gifts.
He is survived by his wife, Erin (Miller) Collup and two children, of Fresno; mother and stepfather, Nancy and Billy Leal; father and stepmother, Steve and Athena Collup; brother, Sam; and sisters, Leah and Jana; and numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was especially close to his Uncle John, who was a great comfort to him in his final months.
A service was held on Friday, December 13th, 2019, at People's Church in Fresno, and a memorial garden with a tree, bench, and plaque was established at his home in memory of Seth and his infant daughter Mary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue, Fresno CA, 93711. https:// www.hindshospice.org/make-a-donation.html
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020