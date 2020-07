Vivienne Grace Heliker passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Colusa and an elementary teacher for over 20 years at Burchfield Elementary.



She leaves behind her 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Art Heliker in 1999.



A family memorial service will be held in October.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store