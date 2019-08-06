|
Wallace Miller Emery born February 3, 1932, in Princetion, CA, passed away July 23, 2019, in Yuba City, CA.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Armocido; daughter, Lyn Marie (John) Stutz; son, Daniel (Kristin) Emery, and beloved grandson, Kyle Emery. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear old friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sylvia (Fleming) Emery; brothers, John, Bill, Dan, Martin (Jim); and beloved wife of 58 years, Bonnie Jean (Brown) Emery.
Wallace was a 1951 graduate of Colusa High School, followed by two years service as an amphibious tractor mechanic during the Korean Conflict (1951-1953). He was the long-time proprietor of Wally's Arco, followed by Wally's Chevron, at 4th and Market Streets, Colusa. He would like you to remember, "If your husband can't - the Chevron man can!".
Wallace was fond of fishing, gardening, mincemeat pie (and all other desserts), cold beer, "hot" produce and his family.
A heartfelt thank you for all the love and attention provided by his wonderful and devoted caregiver, Linda Cape and her family. We are also grateful for the companionship and community he found at the Donut Wheel (Joe and Kim Cheas).
Graveside services will be held at the Princeton Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Colusa Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019