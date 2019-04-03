|
Zachary Alexis Ortiz, 33, of Woodland, passed away March 23, 2019. Born January 21, 1986 in Yuba City, he was an agriculture laborer.
Zachary is survived by his father Elias Ortiz of Williams; mother Olga Ortiz of Woodland; sister Erica Zeiter (Eddie) of Sacramento; brother Nicholas Ortiz (Emily) of Woodland; partner Jada Spyres of Woodland; sons, Cash Ortiz and Asa Ortiz of Woodland; stepdaughter Haven Wright of Woodland; nephew Ezra Zeiter; nieces Charlotte Ortiz, Maya Sprenkel and Leilani Sprenkel; grandmother Guadalupe Ortiz of Yuba City; godmother Enriqueta Elguez of Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins of Colusa and Yuba City.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Jose M. Ortiz; grandfather Jose A. Elguez and grandmother Camerina Elguez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-7pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11am at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019