

Zachary Alexis Ortiz, 33, of Woodland, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born January 21, 1986, in Yuba City, the son of Elias and Olga (Elguez) Ortiz.



Zack grew up in Colusa and was well known for his various sports achievements and as a lifelong Raider fan. Zack was heavily involved in his family farm, alongside his father and brother, growing almonds and walnuts. He worked throughout his life in the agriculture industry. Most recently he worked in construction for Preston Pipelines.



Zack was the proud father of, and is survived by, his two sons, Cash and Asa Ortiz; parents; sister Erica Zeiter (Eddie) of Sacramento; brother Nicholas Ortiz (Emily) of Woodland; partner Jada Spyres of Woodland; stepdaughter Haven Wright of Woodland; nephew Ezra Zeiter; nieces: Charlotte Ortiz, Maya Sprenkel and Leilani Sprenkel; grandmother Guadalupe Ortiz of Yuba City; godmother Enriqueta Elguez of Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins of Colusa and Yuba City.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather Jose M. Ortiz; grandfather Jose A. Elguez and grandmother Camerina Elguez.



A Mass was celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, and Zack was buried at Sutter Cemetery alongside his grandfather, Jose Ortiz. Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019