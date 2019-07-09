Al Dinges Jr. passed away June 24 after a short illness. Al very proudly called Brighton his home for most of his 87 years.
He and his wife Mableann were married 67 years. Together, they raised six children (Kenny, Carol, Debbie, Nancy, Charlene and Cindy) and were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Al was a carpenter all of his life and learned the trade from his father. He had his own business for many years and built several homes in the Brighton area. His passion for his family was matched by his passion for his church and the Knights of Columbus. As a member of the 4th Degree, Al's dedication to the Knights was a lifelong commitment for him.
Al loved the Rockies and never missed watching a game. He will be greatly missed by his large family but will always be kept close in their hearts.
Funeral details: Tuesday, July 9, a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., a funeral/Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton. Burial follows at 12:15 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 14800 Old Brighton Road. A reception follows,
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on July 9, 2019