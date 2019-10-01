Alicia Manriquez, 82, of Fort Lupton, passed away Sept. 16. Alicia was born to Adriel and Luisa (Carreno) Medina May 19, 1937, in Durango, Mexico.
Alicia married Celso Manriquez in Durango. To the marriage were born nine children. Eventually, the family settled in the Fort Lupton area in 1976.
Alicia was a member of the St. William Catholic Church Parish in Fort Lupton. She loved to work in her garden, using the fruits of her labor to feed and nourish her family. When her children were younger, she enjoyed sewing for them. She loved to cook for the family. But above all, she was proud to do whatever it took to be a true mother.
Visitation and a Rosary were Sept. 20. A Mass of Christian burial was Sept. 21. Interment followed the Mass at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Oct. 1, 2019