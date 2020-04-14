Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Bernie" Schmanski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard "Bernie" Schmanski, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and formerly of Madison, South Dakota, died March 30 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Due to the CDC guidelines, there will be a private family Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with the Rev. DeWayne Kayser as the celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place at a later date once the CDC guidelines are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at

Memorials can be directed to St. Benedict's Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, Kansas 66002.

Bernard Thomas Schmanski was born May 14, 1930, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Andrew and Irene (Hartle) Schmanski. He graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1948 and continued his education at St. Mary's College in Winona for one year. He enlisted in the

Bernie attended the

The next four years, he worked for the Sioux Council for Boy Scouts of America as scout executive. In 1961, he moved to Minneapolis and worked as scout executive for the Viking Council of Boy Scouts for four years. From 1965 to 1968, he worked for Anoka County and helped develop the very first Head Start program in the country. Bernie was drawn back to funeral service and moved to Fort Lupton, where he and his wife, Theresa, owned and operated Schmanski Funeral Home from 1968-95.

He moved to Madison in 1995 and worked part-time for Weiland Funeral Chapel from 1998-2014. He kept his funeral director's license up till the end of 2019, serving grieving families for 67 years.

He was a retired

From 1990-92, he served as mayor of Fort Lupton with his greatest accomplishment of securing mountain water for the city. When Bernie had some spare time, he would often be found in his wood workshop or on the lake fishing.

Survivors include his three sons, Thomas (Kris) Schmanski, of Rapid City, South Dakota, Robert (Dana) Schmanski, of Spring, Texas, and William (Jennifer) Schmanski of Erie; four daughters, Jeanne (Joseph) Anderson of Gillette, Wyoming, Mary Beth (David) Shagena, of Timnath, Janet (Michael) Zingale, of Edina, Minnesota, and Susan (Thomas) Leitheiser of Tea, South Dakota; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Kowal of St. Peter, Minnesota.

His parents; his wife, Theresa; and a brother, Don, preceded him in death.



Bernard "Bernie" Schmanski, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and formerly of Madison, South Dakota, died March 30 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.Due to the CDC guidelines, there will be a private family Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with the Rev. DeWayne Kayser as the celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place at a later date once the CDC guidelines are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Memorials can be directed to St. Benedict's Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, Kansas 66002.Bernard Thomas Schmanski was born May 14, 1930, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Andrew and Irene (Hartle) Schmanski. He graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1948 and continued his education at St. Mary's College in Winona for one year. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1949-50.Bernie attended the University of Minnesota Mortuary School in the fall of 1951 and graduated in the spring of 1952. He worked for one year at Landkamer Funeral Home in Mankato, Minnesota, and moved on to Breckenridge, Minnesota, and started work for Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home from 1953-55. After Breckenridge, he worked one year at Red Lake Falls and one year in Superior, Wisconsin, until he moved to Madison in 1957.The next four years, he worked for the Sioux Council for Boy Scouts of America as scout executive. In 1961, he moved to Minneapolis and worked as scout executive for the Viking Council of Boy Scouts for four years. From 1965 to 1968, he worked for Anoka County and helped develop the very first Head Start program in the country. Bernie was drawn back to funeral service and moved to Fort Lupton, where he and his wife, Theresa, owned and operated Schmanski Funeral Home from 1968-95.He moved to Madison in 1995 and worked part-time for Weiland Funeral Chapel from 1998-2014. He kept his funeral director's license up till the end of 2019, serving grieving families for 67 years.He was a retired firefighter of 22 years with Fort Lupton Fire Department. He was on the fire protection board for 15 years and during that time, he helped develop the pension for retired Fort Lupton Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, which became the model and was eventually adopted by other volunteer fire departments in the state.From 1990-92, he served as mayor of Fort Lupton with his greatest accomplishment of securing mountain water for the city. When Bernie had some spare time, he would often be found in his wood workshop or on the lake fishing.Survivors include his three sons, Thomas (Kris) Schmanski, of Rapid City, South Dakota, Robert (Dana) Schmanski, of Spring, Texas, and William (Jennifer) Schmanski of Erie; four daughters, Jeanne (Joseph) Anderson of Gillette, Wyoming, Mary Beth (David) Shagena, of Timnath, Janet (Michael) Zingale, of Edina, Minnesota, and Susan (Thomas) Leitheiser of Tea, South Dakota; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Kowal of St. Peter, Minnesota.His parents; his wife, Theresa; and a brother, Don, preceded him in death. Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Navy University of Minnesota World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Commerce City Sentinel Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close