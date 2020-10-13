Bernice Trujillo Montoya was born in Montrose in 1934 to John Trujillo and Natividad Cordova Trujillo.
She spent her childhood in Montrose. At the age of 6, her mother passed away, and she later moved to Brighton with her father.
She married her sweetheart, Press Montoya, May 13, 1950; they were married for 70 years.
Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from the Fort Lupton school district. After retirement, Press and Bernice enjoyed domestic and international travel with their daughter, visiting Hawaii many times, Germany, London, France, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Bahamas, and Mexico. She also enjoyed a lifetime of Colorado camping with her children and grandchildren.
Her parents; a brother, John Trujillo; and sisters, Delia Medina and Marvella Gabaldon, preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband, Press; children, Pres (Diane) of Greeley, Michael, Gary (Gina), of Fort Lupton, and Lorraine, of Denver; brother, Danny (Henrietta), of Brighton; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were at Destiny Church in Fort Lupton Oct. 9. 307 S. Fulton Ave. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery in Brighton.
