Carol was born Nov. 2, 1921, to Fred Chester and Bertha Marie (Hallett) Midcap on the family farm outside of Fort Lupton. She attended Fort Lupton schools where she met her future husband, David Howard. Together they were head boy and head girl and were the charter members of the first National Honor Society at Fort Lupton High School.

After graduating, she received a war time teaching certificate and taught until she married David Feb. 4, 1945.

After the war, they returned to farm northwest of Brighton, where they raised three children, Gary (Donna), John (Diana), and Marla (Howard).

In 1958, she helped form the Country Circle Club which still continues to serve the community. With her passion for card playing, she and cousins played pinochle every month for 60 years. With friends she played what they called the 500 Club. For many years, she and other ladies of the Brighton Methodist Church,cooked and served the Rotary dinners.

The year following the end of WWII, she and her many cousins met for a picnic to celebrate. That picnic has met every year since, and Carol neve, missed even one.

Carol loved her family most of all. She was so proud of her five grandchildren, three step- grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Her parents; two brothers and her husband preceded her in death.

The service was June 4 at Tabor Rice Funeral Home, Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. a reception at Howard Farms followed the services.

Memorials can be made to and to the Ronald McDonald House.

