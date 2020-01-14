Clayton Alfred Smith, 92, passed away Dec. 20 in Brighton. He was born Oct. 1, 1927, in Hudson, New York, and attended public schools in Patterson, New Jersey. After his schooling he served five years in the U.S. Air Force. During his time of service, he married Marie (Blair) Smith Oct. 28, 1950.
For labor, Clayton worked as a mechanic for United Airlines for 42 years until his retirement. He was a good father,who taught his son many valuable life lessons like having a great work ethic and how to preserve through the tough times. He possessed a great, funny sense of humor. He was a hard worker all of his life and truly loved his '95 pickup truck, which he nicknamed "Baby Blue." Clayton was a caring, hardworking man and will be sincerely missed by many.
Survivors include his wife; his son, Craig (Teresa) Smith, of Wichita, Kansas; two grandchildren, Kathryn Simmons, of Denver, and Megan Nichole (Robert) Mulligan, of Virginia; and two great-great grandchildren. His daughter, Pamela Ann Smith, preceded him in death.
A graveside service in Clayton's honor was at Fort Logan National Cemetery Dec. 30. To send flowers to Clayton's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/Clayton-Smith/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Jan. 14, 2020