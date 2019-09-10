Cletus Anthony (Butch) Stoeppel was born July 30, 1948, in Cincinnati to Cletus Stoeppel Sr. and Shirley Marie McKinney Stoeppel. Butch proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1972 as a machinist's mate. He made Colorado his home in 1977. He retired from his work in the oil fields in 2015 and happily settled into retirement.
Butch went to be with the Lord Aug. 20 after a valiant battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Judy; his many friends in AA; and his loving family, including his mom; five younger sisters; three adopted children; five stepchildren; 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Butch lived his life large with his big personality, strange sense of humor, big bear hugs, generosity, loving spirit and his unlimited compassion. Butch had room in his heart for all. He never met a stranger and was always the first to offer his support to those in need.
He loved the outdoors – fishing, hiking, camping, boating and communing with nature. He was an accomplished guitar player and singer and was especially fond of spiritual music.
Survivors include his mom, Shirley; sisters, Barb, Diane, Jackie and Debbie; children Revetta, Jimmy, John, Jeannie, Alana, Marilyn, Sandra and Leonard. He took great pride in his family and will be missed by all.
His family and friends welcome you to a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1096 E. Bridge St., Brighton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you join them to share your memories and celebrate Butch.
Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Sept. 10, 2019