Darlene Ione Harms, 84, of Brighton, passed away July 10. Darlene, the youngest of four children, was born in Tioga, North Dakota, to Charlie and Inga (Olsen) Amundson Sept. 20, 1934.

Darlene attended schools in Tioga before marrying Edward Loyd in 1951. They then had Caroline. After divorcing in 1958, Darlene remained in North Dakota for a time before marrying Penn Harms in August 1963. Together with Penn, they had sons Todd and Steve.

Darlene moved to Glendive, Montana with Penn for a short period of time before settling in Colorado in 1972.

Darlene had been a book keeper and homemaker before she purchased and operated the Bottlehouse Liquor Store in Fort Lupton. She operated the store for more than 15 years before retiring.

Darlene enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting and quilting. Not much got in her way when the weekend arrived and it was time for breakfast at Village Inn and, of course, coffee and pie with her friends from Crescent Village on Wednesdays.

Darlene had a love for animals and just recently rescued a 2-year-old cat name Lilo.

Her husband, Penn; both parents; two brothers; and her first husband, Edward, preceded her in death.

Survivors are her children, Caroline (Tim) Loyd, Todd Harms, Steve (Amy) Harms, Penny (Gene) Moe, Gary Harms, Robert (Cherie) Harms; daughter-in-law, Sue (the late Daryle) Borrows; grandchildren; Rick, Ian, Curtis, Shawn, Chad, David, Stephanie, Gunther and Diedrich; great-grandchildren Madeline, Connor, Jackson, Bridger, Caleb, Olivia and Rebecca.

Memorial services honoring Darlene were July 16 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's name to the Brighton Elks 1586 Scholarship Fund, 101 N. Main St., Brighton 80601.

