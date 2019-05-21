Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Daryl Lloyd Arnold, 88, passed away in Keenesburg May 3. Daryl was born south of Hudson Feb. 9, 1931, the first son born to George and Ida Arnold.

He graduated with the class of 1949 in Keenesburg, the town he proudly called home since 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, returning home to farm and ranch. He married Mary Schreibvogel in 1957 and together, they raised crops, livestock, and a family of four children, Dwight, Shelly, Boyd, and Trudy.

Daryl exhibited cattle locally and nationally, beginning in 1943 and was active with the Southeast Weld County Fair for decades. He was the president of the fair board, a group he served for 35 years. He also hosted one of the stations of the Weld County 4-H beef weigh-in for numerous years. In 1978, he was named the Southeast Weld Soil Conservation Association's landowner of the year, an honor the lifelong farmer proudly exemplified.

Daryl was a stockman, whether he was driving a sow to the farrowing house or moving cattle. He often captivated summertime parade goers with his Belgium team, Jim and Nancy; Bumper the buffalo; Trudy and Pancho, a team of cows broke to drive; Hot Toddy; and Ride and Reride, a team of oxen. He had a love for horses, especially fast ones. He raised American Paint Horses and was well known for his world champion studs, Denver and Ratchets Prince. He raised racing Quarter Horses, including Keene Jet, an All-American qualifier. He and Mary were parade grand marshals of the Southeast Weld County Fair and Rodeo in 1994 and spent countless hours watching their children and 10 grandchildren compete in livestock shows and sporting events.

Survivors are his children, Dwight Arnold, of Hudson, Shelly (Jim) Gabel, of Wiggins, Boyd (Helen) Arnold, of Keenesburg, and Trudy (Kevin) Bell of Bayview, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Gabel, Todd (Corinne) Gabel, Erin (Rowdy) Bydalek, Andy (Brecken) Arnold, Chad (and friend Kayla) Gabel, Desiree (Sean) Minahan, Hope (Chadd) Dimit, Brooke (Brian) Rochelle, Kristin (Bud) Weibert and Tim (fiancé Michaela) Arnold; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Bill) Graybill, of Keenesburg, Pearl Whitman, of Fort Lupton, Pam Timm, of Ovid, and Larry (Sharon) Arnold of Brighton; brothers-in-law Jim Schreibvogel, of Brighton, Ted Younger, of Brighton, and Bob (Linda) Schreibvogel, of Brighton; sisters-in-law Lori (Bob) Lauer, of Brighton, Carol (Stan) Oster, of Brighton, and Dian (Chauncy) Graves, of Brighton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His wife; daughter-in-law, Taryn; two infant daughters, Karen and Kelly; his parents; his sisters, Marie Beckett and Stella Meits; a brother, Claude Arnold; brothers-in-law, Bob Timm, Bill Graves, Ken Schreibvogel and Butch Schreibvogel; and sisters-in law Shirley Younger, Lorraine Schreibvogel and Esther Schreibvogel preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Southeast Weld County Fairgrounds, 7758 Weld County Road 59, Keenesburg. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Daryl Arnold to the SEWC Fair Association.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on May 21, 2019

