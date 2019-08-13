Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alan Landry. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Alan Landry, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton July 23. He was born Dec. 27, 1950, to Floyd and Mary Shirley (Clegg) Landry. He was a 1968 graduate of Pensacola High School. Soon after he married Margret Landry in November 1971 in Escondido, California.

David enlisted in the Marines upon graduating high school and served his country for three years to follow. He worked as an HVAC installation and maintenance mechanic for several different companies, including a contract with Brighton High School for the next 20 years of his life.

David was considered to be a mountain enthusiast and loved to go camping, and ride four-wheelers in his spare time. He also loved to play racquetball, and he thoroughly enjoyed listening to his favorite classic rock music.

He was always very clever and witty with the one-liners and knew his way around a good joke, even if it was old and worn out. David enjoyed making people laugh and will be severely missed by all of those dearest to him.

Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Jennifer "Noelle" Landry, of Centennial; his brother, Greg (Linda) Landry; and a sister, Mary Landry of Pensacola, Florida.

His daughter, Kimberly, and his son, Jarrod Landry, preceded him in death.

Family, friends, and others whose lives David touched are all invited to Tabor-Rice Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to help celebrate his life in a memorial service. Please come to help honor and reminisce on the beautiful life of David Landry. He will be truly missed.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

