David G. Enfante, 65, died April 30 at Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton with his family at his side after a near two-year battle with colon cancer.

Dave was born in Fort Morgan Sept. 1, 1953 to Robert and Aleatha (Reich) Enfante. He attended area schools and graduated from Brush High School with the class of 1971. He worked as a mechanic in the oilfield for the majority of his life as owner/operator of Dave's Engines. Dave married Robin Hoffman Feb. 16, 2006, in Las Vegas. They made their home in Brighton from Fort Morgan 15 years ago.

Dave was a retired Fort Morgan volunteer

Dave loved spending time with family and friends, making it a point to be involved in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their numerous school activities and sporting events. Dave will be remembered as a man of compassion, always putting others before himself even if it meant helping a stranger in need on the roadside. He was blessed with a wonderful family and a multitude of friends that will miss him deeply. Dave most certainly had a good life and he lived it to the fullest.

Left in his absence are his wife, Robin Enfante; his daughter, Jennifer Hartnell, and her husband, Aaron, of Great Falls, Montana; his son, Jason Enfante, and his wife, Jackie of Fort Morgan; his brother, Steven Enfante, and his wife, Becky, of Fort Morgan; his sisters, Linda Nelen, of Laporte, and Carol Cox and her husband, Jesse, of Fort Collins; and his nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Buchanan, Blaine Mese, Jason Enfante, A.J. Mese II, Kaydence Hartnell, Savanna Enfante, Gage Hartnell, Cami Windsheimer and Carli Windsheimer.

His parents; grandparents, Juan and Mary Enfante and Adam and Madalan Reich, preceded him in death.

Visitation was May 3 at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan, which handled the arrangements.

Funeral services were May 4 at the chapel, followed by a reception/luncheon at the American Legion Hall in Fort Morgan.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Dave to Platte Valley Medical Center, 1600 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton 80601.

