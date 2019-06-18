Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deloris Marie Bergstrom, 86, of Fort Lupton, passed away peacefully at her home May 4, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Padroni July 12, 1932, to Ferdinand "Fritz" and Emma (Hoffman) Schmidt. She grew up in the Hudson/Fort Lupton area and graduated from Hudson High School in 1950.

Deloris married the love of her life, Ray Bergstrom, Dec. 14, 1952 in Hudson. Being a farm wife, she and Ray were always together, working side by side. They were often seen holding hands as they walked from one task to another. They were blessed with two children, Gary Raymond and Jennifer Lynn, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before Ray's passing.

She was a loving wife and mother who treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In what little spare time she had, she enjoyed embroidery and raising gladiolas and iris flowers.

Her husband; parents; a granddaughter, Erin; a brother, Karol "Butch" Schmidt; and sister Angie Schneider, preceded her in death. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Rodgers; son, Gary (Kathy) Bergstrom; grandsons, Gary Jr. (Jennifer) Bergstrom, Kacey (Chelsie) Bergstrom, and Cody Bergstrom; her daughter, Jennifer Cummings; a granddaughter, Breanne Cummings; a grandson, Kevin Adams; and granddaughter, Autumn Adams. Deloris had four great-grandchildren, Riley, Reid, Kristina, and Garrett, along with numerous nephews and nieces; many of whom, called her Grandma.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Tabor Funeral Home Chapel, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. A reception follows at the Alli Event Center at 100 S. Third Ave, Brighton.





